SINGINGS

Chandler Mountain Baptist Church, 4460 Chandler Mountain Road, Steele: 6 p.m. Saturday; guest singers, Clear Vision; benefit to help purchase a handicapped van for Larry Wise

Sweet Home Baptist Church, 1474 Union Grove Road, Guntersville: 6 p.m. July 21, Dixie Melody Boys

Whitesboro Baptist Church, 2270 Whitesboro Road, Boaz: 10 a.m. July 21, Dixie Melody Boys

REVIVALS

First Baptist Church, Alabama City, 101 N. 29th St., Gadsden: 7 p.m. nightly, July 22-July 24; guest churches, July 22, Friendship Baptist, Atttalla, the Rev. Tyler Burwell; July 23, Mt. Zion Baptist, Turkeytown, the Rev. Melvin Guyton; and July 24 closing with combined choirs from First Baptist, Alabama City

Gospel Truth Lighthouse Church, 2315 Hill Ave., Gadsden: 6:30 p.m. July 28, 7:30 p.m. July 29-31, with Dr. W.V. Grant

Grace Baptist Church, 1403 Malone St., Gadsden: 10 a.m., 11 a.m., 6 p.m. Aug. 4, 7 p.m. Aug. 5-9, with evangelist Earl Ankrom

Harmony Baptist Church, 3820 Rainbow Drive, Rainbow City: 7 p.m. Monday through Wednesday with evangelist Bro. Jonathan Whisenant; pastor Bro. Johnny Fry

Liberty United Methodist Church, 1188 Alford Bend Road, Hokes Bluff: 6 p.m. Sunday, with Dr. Mike Allum

Tabor Church of God, 9622 Tabor Road, Gadsden: 6 p.m. nightly, Sunday through Wednesday with Pastor Michael Mann and pastor George Lankford

MISCELLANEOUS

First Baptist Church, Alabama City, 101 N. 29th St., Gadsden: 11 a.m. Sunday, pastor’s 40th anniversary, the Rev. John M. Woods; guest churches, 11 a.m. Bethlehem Baptist, the Rev. Darryl L. Davis; and 3 p.m., Mission Baptist, the Rev. Grady Robinson

First United Methodist of Gadsden, 115 S. Fifth St., Gadsden: July 29-Aug. 1, annual Gift to Gadsden classes; register online through July 25 at https://bit.ly/2KVZymp; view a list of classes at https://bit.ly/3089ZXt

Friendship Baptist Church, Attalla: 3 p.m. July 21, fifth anniversary for Pastor Tyson R. Burwell and family; guest church, Pastor Charles Kirkpatrick and the United Christian New Beginning Ministry of East Gadsden.

Glencoe Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 200 N. College St., Glencoe: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Back to School Blessing Day; free food, school supplies and more; 9 a.m., yard sale

Harmony Baptist Church, 3820 Rainbow Drive, Rainbow City: Sunday, homecoming with special singers Surrendered, and former pastor Bro. O.B. Works; 10:30 a.m. preaching, with lunch afterward

Holiness Gospel Church of God, 1160 Braid Ave., Gadsden: 3:30 p.m. July 21, 31st Homecoming Gospel Praise; special guests, The Rose of Sharon and The Exodus Gospel Singers of Atlanta; The Gospel Messengers, Cedartown, Georgia; Bro. James Thornton Jr. and members of the Pilgrim Jubilees, Chicago; Damascus Baptist Church Choir, Gadsden; Sixteenth Baptist Church Male Chorus and many more; Bros. Michael B. Johnson Jr. and Kevin W. Williams, pastors

Mount Zion Baptist Church, 1051 Pulltight Road, Turkeytown: 11 a.m. Sunday, 12th anniversary of Pastor Melvin Guyton and family; guest church, Sixteenth Street Baptist Church, Pastor Eddie Ethridge

The Tabernacle, 1301 S. 11th St.: 5 p.m. Mondays, Bro. Don Arnold, Thrive Class; 256-543-9317

West End Baptist Church, 312 Henderson St., Walnut Park, Gadsden: Accepting donations of gently-worn clothing, shoes, household items, small appliances and non-perishable food items for our Community Outreach; call 256-393-2727 for drop-off or pick-up

VBS

First Baptist Church of East Gadsden, 1411 Meadowbrook Ave., Gadsden: 7 p.m. Wednesday through Friday; Saturday Fun Day, “Safari Adventure”

Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church, 113 Coosa St., Gadsden; 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Monday through Wednesday

