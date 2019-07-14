NICEVILLE — Brian and Kim Pennington have pledged $250,000 to establish the Brian and Kim Pennington Scholarship Endowment through the Northwest Florida State College Foundation. The couple is committed to offering financial support to students that may otherwise struggle to see their educational dreams achieved. The scholarship will provide assistance to students with financial need and a priority focus on first time in college students.



The Penningtons understand the financial challenges faced by students seeking a quality, postsecondary education as they have two college-aged students of their own. Mr. Pennington’s tenure on the Board of Trustees for Northwest Florida State College since 2007, serving as chair since 2013, also gives the couple insight to the hardships students face when attending college.



“Being a part of a community means participating in the community,” said Brian Pennington. “Kim and I have long believed in the promise of education and how it can change lives. That’s why we choose to give.”



For more information about this gift or partnership opportunities, contact the NWF State College Foundation office at 850-729-5357 or foundation@nwfsc.edu.