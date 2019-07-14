All area codes are 850 unless specified. For a complete list of events, visit waltonsun.com.

Saturday, July 13

Dog-Harmony Workshop: Dog-Harmony will host Debbie Revell, animal behaviorist of Pets Behave Dog Training, from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at 237 Market Street in Santa Rosa Beach for Calming Dog Reactivity, part two of a three-part educational series. The cost is $40/session. Register at http://dog-harmony.org/events.

Cornhole Tournament: A beer-friendly Cornhole Tournament begins with two-man registration at 1:30 p.m. at the Grayton Beer Brewpub on County Highway 30A. Tournament begins at 2 p.m. Competition is limited to the first eight teams.

Sunday, July 14

Sunday Cinema: Grab a lawn chair or blanket and cozy up on the Events Plaza Lawn at the Village of Baytowne Wharf for the free movie "Monsters Inc." at 8 p.m.

Monday, July 15

Here Comes the Sun Summer Concert Series: Bring your chairs or blankets and enjoy an evening of free music with Mix It Up from 6:30-8:30 p.m. on East Long Green in Rosemary Beach (will be moved to the Town Hall if raining).

Alice in Wonderland: The cast of the Seaside REP Theatre perform a Children's Theatre Performance at the Seaside Amphitheater at 6:30 p.m. in Seaside. Bring a chair or blanket, snacks and drinks, and enjoy the show. Free and open to all ages.

Groovin on the Green: Enjoy an evening of live music with Rowdies Rock at 7 p.m. on the Carillon Beach Village Green. Bring beverage of choice, chairs, blankets and coolers. Town restaurants will be open.

Wednesday, July 17

Summer Reels at Alys Beach: Bring blankets and low back chairs to enjoy the free film "Sing” under the stars at the Alys Beach Amphitheatre at 8 p.m.

SHRM: The Emerald Coast Society for Human Resources Emerald Coast Chapter will meet at 7:30 a.m. at CareerSource Okaloosa Walton, 415 Racetrack Road in Fort Walton Beach. Registration begins at 7:15 a.m. Cost is $15/members and $25/non-members, and includes breakfast. Register by July 15 at www.SHRM-EmeraldCoast.org.

Foster Gallery Fall Rotation: The public is invited to join the Cultural Arts Alliance of Walton County in a reception honoring the local CAA Member Artists recently chosen for the 2019 Fall Rotation from 5-7 p.m. at The Foster Gallery in Grand Boulevard at Sandestin. Meet the artists and stroll the gallery while enjoying sips and snacks.

Book Signing: Join NY Times, USA Today, and international bestselling romance author Jill Sanders at 5:30 p.m. at Sundog Books in Seaside.

Beach Ambassador Training: If interested in volunteering to help keep beaches clean, meet current Beach Ambassadors at the Coastal Branch Library at 6:30 p.m. for a training session.

Wednesday Night Concert Series: Bring your chairs and blankets and enjoy a free concert under the stars with The Shakedown at 7 p.m. in the Events Plaza in Baytowne Wharf.

Seaside Summer Concerts: Grab your blankets and low back chairs and head to the Seaside Amphitheater for live musical entertainment with The Artisanals at 7 p.m. Free and open to everyone.

Thursday, July 18

OneBlood Drive: Alys Beach will host the OneBlood Drive from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at South Somerset Street in Alys Beach, near Kelly Green. All donors will receive a free OneBlood cooler, wellness checkup including blood pressure, temperature, iron count and cholesterol screening.

Alys Beach Summer Concert: Relax and enjoy the night under the palm trees in the Alys Beach Amphitheater from 7-9 p.m. with Sun, Surf, & Sand. Bring blankets, low back chairs and your favorite beverage and grab a spot on the lawn. Food and beverages will be available for purchase at Henry's Pizza Truck. Free and open to the pubic.

Moonlight Movies/Facepainting: Bring blankets and lawn chairs to watch the free movie “Mary Poppins Returns” under the stars at 8:15 p.m. on the Western Green in Rosemary Beach. Popcorn and hot dogs are available from DogManDu. Face painting begins at 5 p.m. If raining, movie moves to Town Hall.

Theatre Thursdays: Bring your own chair or blanket and join the Emerald Coast Theatre Company at 8 p.m. in Grand Park for a free family-friendly theatre performance. A themed kid’s craft pre-show will be held from 7-8 p.m. In the event of rain, event will move upstairs at 560 Grand Boulevard.

Third Thursday Wine Walk: Join the Gulf Place Merchants for a South Walton tradition at 5 p.m. every third Thursday of the month. Tickets are $20 and include samplings of hand-selected wines, light appetizers, live music and giveaways. Check in at 5 p.m. at the stage to receive a complimentary glass and walkabout map.

Friday. July 19

Family Fun Fest: Join in the free fun Friday nights for Family Fun Fest from 6-10 p.m. at Seascape Towne Centre, located near Seascape Resort in Miramar Beach. Event features live music performances, food and drink specials and kid-friendly activities, including face painting and a live magic show.

Central Square Cinema: Grab a blanket and head for the Seaside Amphitheater at 8 p.m. to watch the free family movie "Zootopia” on the lawn.

Grit & Grace: Grit & Grace presents Water Under the Bridge at 7 p.m. July 19-20 and 2 p.m. July 21 at the Florida Chautauqua Theater in Downtown DeFuniak Springs on Baldwin Avenue. Tickets at the door $15 and children 18 and under $12.