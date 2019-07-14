Those searching for a romantic date night idea now have a new option in Destin.

Serenity Picnic Company opened July 5, offering an array of themed picnic setups for a meal on the beach. Owners Melissa and Ron Gross said they opened the business after an acquaintance was trying to find something to do for his wedding anniversary.

Melissa suggested a picnic on the beach, which sparked the idea for a business.

"I started looking at pictures online for ideas and then started picking out props and blankets and pillows," Melissa said. "We're both big 'Game of Thrones' fans, so we even have a medieval picnic package."

Prices for the picnic setup start at $150 for two hours with the basic package and can increase to $250 for more elaborate decor. For an additional $55 the owners will provide a cheese and charcuterie board or a mezze platter.

A concierge service can also be purchased for $35 per hour, which can pick up and deliver a full dinner, flowers or other supplies on site.

"We figure a lot of people are tourists and say it’s a husband who wanted to surprise his wife for an anniversary," Melissa said. "It's hard to run errands to pick it all up without being suspicious. That's where our concierge comes in.

"We go out to dinner or lunch and easily spend $150 and it’s completely unmemorable," she added. "We think the whole experience is what makes the difference. We think memories are more important."

After the picnic, the company cleans up the mess.

Those wanting to learn more can visit serenitypicniccompany.com.