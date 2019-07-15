The most mouth-watering day of the year is upon us ... Sunday, July 14, is National Mac & Cheese Day. In honor of the holiday, the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Emerald Coast (BGCEC) have announced the date for the Second Annual Mac & Cheese Festival at Destin Commons has been set for Sunday, March 8, 2020. Save the date for the cheesiest fundraiser on the Emerald Coast.

Featuring gourmet, chef-inspired twists on the South’s favorite comfort food, this family-friendly event pits the area’s favorite restaurants against one another in a competition to see who has the best mac on the Emerald Coast. The 2019 winners were Basil and Baxter's Kitchen and Cocktails (People's Choice), Red Fish Taco (Judge's Choice), and Panera Bread (Kid's Choice). With more than $30,000 raised and 3,000-plus attendees, the first Mac & Cheese Festival along Florida's Emerald Coast was a huge success. Proceeds from the event benefit The Boys and Girls Clubs of the Emerald Coast

“Our first Mac & Cheese festival exceeded our expectations,” Shervin Rassa, CEO of BGCEC, said. “We were blown away by the community’s excitement about the event and support of our mission.”

Next year’s event promises to be even bigger and better. The cost to attend will be $25 for adults and $10 for kids ages five and up and include an unlimited number of samples. Tickets are on sale now at www.850tix.com. Chefs or restaurants interested in participating in next year’s festival, should email info@thehivecreativeconsulting.com. Sponsorships are also available. For more information about BGCEC, visit www.emeraldcoastbgc.org.