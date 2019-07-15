The Pierce Family Children’s Advocacy Center (PFCAC) in DeFuniak Springs is in need of volunteers.

The center will host volunteer orientation and information tours at 10 a.m. July 29, 9 a.m. Aug. 28 and 1 p.m. Sept. 17. Individual orientation appointments also can be arranged.

Front desk reception volunteers are needed. The front desk is staffed entirely by volunteers so staff can be free to assist the children and families through the process of healing. Volunteers are the first people the children and visitors see when they step into the center. These volunteers are responsible for meet and greets, monitoring children while parents and caregivers are meeting with staff, as well as baking cookies and answering phones.

Volunteers are needed for all of the three shifts: 8 to 11 a.m., 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., and 2-5 p.m. Those interested are required to be 18 or older, attend a training class, be fingerprinted and undergo a background check.

PFCAC’s mission is to prevent child abuse and neglect, protect children in Walton County and restore the lives and futures of these impacted children. The center houses a multidisciplinary team of child protection personnel, prosecutors, law enforcement, DCF, therapists, ECCAC staff and volunteers. The 501-C-3 non-profit organization with two locations has provided more than 43,000 services at no cost to 12,000-plus children during the past 18 years in Walton and Okaloosa Counties.

For more information, visit www.eccac.org, call Angie Harder at 850-833-9237, Ext. 253, or email angie@eccac.org. If you plan on attending, please RSVP to Angie Harder. If abuse is suspected, call the anonymous Florida Abuse Hotline at 1-800-96-ABUSE.