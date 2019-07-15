WALTON COUNTY — Two people drowned Sunday in Walton County as double red flags warned beachgoers to stay clear of the water. They were the first two victims of the year on the county's beaches.

The first drowning happened around noon in the Seacrest area as beach lifeguards were working three water rescue calls at one time, Beach Safety Director David Vaughan said.

Two-and-a-half miles from the nearest lifeguard, Vaughan said they attempted CPR on a man pulled from the water, but those attempts were unsuccessful. Preliminary reports from family indicate the male was a 53-year-old from Tennessee.

At the same time in a different area, two lifeguards pulled two girls out of the water uninjured, Vaughan said.

The second drowning happened Sunday evening around 6 p.m. near Pompano Joes. A lifeguard initiated the call after spotting two swimmers in distress. Seven guards went into the water to rescue the two, Vaughan said.

The two victims were pulled from the water. One female left the beach unharmed, and disappeared after her rescue, Vaughan said.

Lifesaving attempts were performed on the male victim, who was taken to Sacred Heart and pronounced dead, according to Walton County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Corey Dobridnia.

Double red flags have been flying on Walton County beaches since Thursday as Tropical Storm Barry caused dangerous surf conditions and rip currents.

With an estimated 30,000 people on the beach, Vaughan said Sunday was "brutal" and a busy day for lifeguards as they worked to keep people out of the water.

Vaughan said Sundays are typically busy in summer months for beach safety because it's the day new people are checking in, which means visitors are at the beach that might not understand the double red flag meaning.

Double red flags mean the water is closed to the public, and in Walton County, Vaughan said they enforce a dry sand policy to keep people from going ankle deep.

Vaughan said they have had major push-back.

"We’re passionate about what we do out here," Vaughan said. "We're trying to prevent the most preventable type of death ... We're not doing this to be jerks, we're doing this to save lives."

Despite push back, Vaughan said they are thankful for the beachgoers that listened, understood, and helped spread the word.

"I'm deeply saddened at any loss of life at any time. … I’m also frustrated with the push back we get from the public," Vaughan said. "... We're trying our hardest, doing our best, and the message is out there."