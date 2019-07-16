The Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Division is currently looking for a missing or endangered 16-year-old female.

Kyla Jade Shannon is 16. She is 5 feet, 5 inches tall, weighs about 190 pounds and has blue eyes and black hair. She is a white female and may have a nose ring, according to the Santa Rosa Sheriff's Office.

She was last seen in the area of Pebble Brook Drive in Milton on June 28 of this year. It was initially believed she intentionally ran away from home.

The Sheriff's Office recently received information she may be endangered. She may be in the company of a white female, approximately 40 years old, with brown hair and hazel eyes. She may be in the Pensacola or Panama City area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office or Detective Scott Assmann at 850-983-1243.

Anyone wanting to remain anonymous is asked to contact the Santa Rosa County Crime Stoppers Program at 850-437-STOP.