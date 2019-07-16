PANAMA CITY — Bay County leaders rezoned two parcels in Laguna Beach for seasonal resort use on Tuesday despite some homeowners' worries the change would damage the quiet, casual feel of their neighborhood.

At stake for the residents was protecting the beach neighborhood they've long enjoyed from what they say is further encroachment by tourist crowds living in rental properties that block views of the Gulf of Mexico. Commissioners countered however, saying the proposed development would be limited in height and would conform to zoning standards already present in much of the Laguna Beach area.

Nearly 20 homeowners attended the Bay County Commission meeting on Tuesday, many of whom argued the rezoning would lead to even more traffic congestion and parking shortages in the Front Beach Road neighborhood. The commission spent around an hour on the topic before making a decision during its regular Tuesday meeting

Specifically, the commission voted to rezone property at 20305 Front Beach Road as seasonal/resort residential from R1 single-family residential at the owners’ request. The combined property is approximately 9,450 square feet and has approximately 90 feet of frontage along Front Beach Road.

Ray Greer, a Tallahassee-based community development planner who represented the property owners on Tuesday at the meeting, said the same family had owned the property for 40 years and would continue to do so.

“This is not going to be a six-story condominium,” Greer said. “It will just be single-family homes.”

The county zoning code allows for rental beach houses and cottages, bed and breakfasts and public lodging establishments — not to exceed 60 feet in height — in seasonal/resort residential zone districts.

According to zoning maps, the majority of gulf-front property within the unincorporated county limits has seasonal/resort land use and zoning designations. The subject property, along with the parcel located to the west, represents an enclave of residential zoning within an area that is predominantly seasonal/resort.

Greer noted that as part of the deal, the homes built would only reach 45 feet in height — lower than what’s allowed in the zoning — in a continued push to allay fears some residents expressed at the meeting and recently on social media about the possibility of a condominium.

Some residents at the meeting were not satisfied though, saying any type of new rental development would bring more crowds and traffic.

“Every time you approve one of these developments, you’re allowing more traffic on these narrow roads,” resident Diane Brown said at the meeting. “People are tired of this community being invaded.”

Other speakers noted that congestion has increased in recent years because of similar rental developments and the closing of beachfront property to the general public in other nearby communities. The beaches in the Laguna Beach area are open to the public, they said.

“Parking is a terrible issue now,” said resident Joan Purcell. “We don’t want to close our beaches … please preserve our neighborhood.”

The commissioners said they understood the homeowners’ plight, but that the owners of the property in question had rights too and that what they planned to build wasn’t egregious or outside existing zoning law.

“I do take your comments to heart, but they’re not building anything you couldn’t build to if you wanted,” Commissioner Tommy Hamm said to the residents in attendance.

Also during the meeting, the commission approved a leasing agreement with the Northwest Florida Management District needed to develop a popular takeout point for kayakers and canoeists by Econfina Creek near the Highway 388 bridge. By leasing the land from the district, the commission can develop the approximately 22 acres with parking and other amenities.

Officials held a ribbon-cutting event in May for the planned development. The site has long been used by vendors, who rent out kayaks and canoes, as a spot to pick up customers once they’ve finished their rides down the creek.

“The primary goal is to improve the safety there,” Commissioner William Dozier.