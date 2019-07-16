HUNTSVILLE — The U.S. Geological Survey says Alabama experienced an earthquake over the weekend, but it's likely nobody even knew.

Al.com quotes U.S. Geological officials as saying they detected a small earthquake Sunday just outside of Huntsville, Alabama. The quake was a magnitude 2.3 — three times smaller than the 7.1 earthquake that rocked Southern California last week.

The minor Alabama quake was about 3.3 miles (5.3 meters) below the earth's surface. USGS says that because the quake was so small and deep, residents likely didn't feel it. No damage was reported.

Al.com reports Sunday's quake was also the second in north Alabama this summer, coming after a 2.4 quake last month. Ten others have also slightly shaken the state since the year began.