The Emerald Coast Children’s Advocacy Center (ECCAC), Walton County Sheriff’s and Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Offices are working together on a class for parents only about smart devices and how parents can better protect their kids. The class will be free and open to the public at 6 p.m. July 30 at the Pierce Family Children’s Advocacy Center, 336 College Avenue in DeFuniak Springs.

Instructors will provide a lecture on apps and device security, followed by a Q&A and lab session for the attendees. The lab will be a hands-on demonstration to help parents learn how to use the settings to help protect their child. Attendees are encouraged to bring their child’s phone, but children are not allowed. Hand-outs will also be provided covering all the subjects discussed. RSVP required to ensure supplies and handouts are available for attendees.

“We are excited about this program to help parents,” said ECCAC CEO Julie Porterfield. “Anything ECCAC can do to raise awareness of child abuse is so important for the well-being of our children, particularly with technology and the vulnerability it can create to put kids in dangerous situations with predators. We want to help parents be better prepared and give them the technology know-how to protect their kids.

RSVP’s are requested by July 25 and can be made by emailing danielle@eccac.org or calling 850-833-9237, ext. 233. Also, one needs to register online at www.eccac.org.

For further information about the Emerald Coast Children’s Advocacy Centers, visit www.eccac.org or call 850-833-9237. If abuse is suspected, call the anonymous Florida Abuse Hotline at 1-800-96-ABUSE.