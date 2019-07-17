DESTIN — The lazy river at Big Kahuna's Water and Adventure Park has reopened after a follow-up water quality test conducted by the Okaloosa County Health Department and park officials deemed the sanatizer levels satisfactory, according to the Health Department.

The lazy river was first closed Monday after the Health Department followed up on a complaint about the park's water quality prompting an investigation, according to Trisha Dall, Okaloosa County’s environmental health section chief. Monday's test revealed low sanitizer levels and and unsatisfactory pH levels, or acidity levels, Dall said.

Inspectors then returned Tuesday, and the pH level was acceptable. However, sanitizer levels were still below the requirement causing the lazy river to remain closed, Dall said.

Paul Gould, general manager of Big Kahuna’s, issued a statement Tuesday about the closing.



“The health and safety of our guests and team members is our first priority,” Gould said in an email. “Water quality is tested daily by park personnel, who are state certified pool operators, and periodically by a third party lab to ensure that it meets the highest standards,” Gould said.



“A Florida Department of Health Inspector tested the water at the lazy river today, which he found to be deficient in bromine. The pool will be tested jointly tomorrow by the Health Inspector and certified park personnel,” Gould continued.