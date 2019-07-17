FREEPORT — Jaela Ray and Jim Burgess, partners of South Walton Jewelry and Gold Exchange in Freeport, are offering to donate 20 percent of what they will pay to those who sell their gold jewelry at their shop to the Emerald Coast Children’s Advocacy Centers in Walton and Okaloosa Counties.

Based on weight and the price of gold, they will reimburse customers 100 percent of the agreed upon value. Then, on top of that, they will donate 20 percent of that amount to ECCAC in the customer’s name so that it is tax deductible for the customer.

“We’ll take any gold, but not gold plated,” Burgess said. “We can determine if something is gold plated or gold for our customers. From that unneeded one earring ladies have kept in their jewelry boxes for years, to fine jewelry that one wants to cash in, we can handle the transaction. And, we’re glad to help the children ECCAC provides services to at the same time.”

The South Walton Jewelry exchange is at 902 State Highway 20 East in Freeport. For additional information, check out South Walton Jewelry and Gold Exchange’s Facebook page, contact the Burgess’ at 850-880-6370, or email jimb4679@cox.net. Store hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday–Saturday, and closed Sunday.