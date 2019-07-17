APALACHICOLA —Deputies tazered and arrested a man they said lunged at Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith with a knife after being caught smoking methamphetamine.

The Franklin County Sheriff's Office said Jeremy Mixon was arrested Tuesday on charges of possession of methamphetamine, aggravated assault on an officer, possession of narcotics equipment and resisting arrest without violence.

In a news release, Sheriff A.J. Smith said he had received several complaints "about illegal drug activity and stolen property" in the area and he noticed an opened door to a shed.

"Sheriff Smith approached the shed to find Mixon igniting a pipe containing methamphetamine," the release said. "Mixon was placed under arrest, but refused, lunging toward Sheriff Smith with a 6-inch knife in his hand. Deputy Steve James was on scene, arriving to hear this confrontation, quickly ran up and used his tazer on Mixon."

The release said Mixon has a criminal record that includes over 25 arrests dating back 19 years on charges ranging from burglary and arson to sexual battery on a child and multiple instances of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.