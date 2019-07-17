O’Donnell Eye Institute recently announced the addition of Dr. Heidi Gonzalez to further serve patient needs in Santa Rosa Beach, Destin and along the Emerald Coast.

Gonzalez joins Dr. Lan O’Donnell, who founded the Institute in 2005. Located in Santa Rosa Beach, O’Donnell Eye Institute is known for its premier eye care that is customized to the patient’s day-to-day activities. With its comprehensive services, including same day eye care for emergencies, they offer patients a truly personalized, boutique-centered experience. The aesthetic appeal of the office is the just the start once patients walk in the door. The practice also offers superior patient styling in frames for women, men, and children based on their lifestyle and needs.

“I can’t tell you how overwhelmed with joy our entire staff is to have Dr. Gonzalez on our team. She is going to be a great asset to us, and I can’t wait for others to meet her and get to know her,” O’Donnell said.

Gonzalez received her bachelor of biology degree at Troy University in Dothan and went on to achieve her doctor of optometry from the University of Alabama at Birmingham. She knew she wanted to be an optometrist since she received her first pair of glasses at the age of 7.

Gonzalez’s philosophy on quality eye care along with providing an exceptional, personal experience is a perfect match to those that the staff at O’Donnell Eye Institute incorporate every day for all their patients. She is focused on high quality, thorough exams in order to meet her patient's needs. Listening to the patient and understanding their wants and their visual demands, both at work and in their free time, is key.

Gonzalez grew up near Dothan, Alabama, and lived for a short time in Santa Rosa Beach while she was studying optometry.

“I am so happy and excited to be back in this region I grew up in where I can provide outstanding eye care to the wonderful people of Walton and Okaloosa counties, as well as the surrounding areas,” Gonzalez said.

She is currently accepting new patients. Visit www.odonnelleyeinstitute.com for more information or call 850-622-4000 for an appointment.