INLET BEACH — The manager of a locally owned coffee shop and bakery said she works to leave customers smiling.

Joining the shops of 30Avenue is Decadent A Coffee and Dessert Bar, which opened in January and features a spacious scene with local art decorating the walls.

Owned by Jeff Martin, a Walton County resident with a couple other local businesses up his sleeve, Decadent offers freshly made treats and signature coffee.

"You definitely want to hang out there," Martin said. "It's not a coffee shop where you get in and get out. Our goal is we want you to hang out and bring your computer and enjoy the day."

He said the brand originated in Kansas City, Missouri, about five years ago. He and his wife Brandy, who were married on a South Walton beach, have been vacationing to the area for more than a decade. About five years ago they decided to make the switch permanent and became full-time Inlet Beach residents.

Martin said that the 30Avenue location is one of only two corporate locations, with 15 other franchised venues — one of which is already in Seacrest Beach.

"We're just continuing to grow," he said.

The menu features breakfast sandwiches, different kinds of toasts and a variety of sweet treats, as well as beer and wine.

"You can come in and get your healthy treats, but you can come in and splurge, too," Manager Kelly Stoubough said. "You can go back to your Keto diet tomorrow."

Bakers arrive at 5 a.m. to prepare the day's desserts, she added.

Stoubough believes that unlike other establishments closer to the coast, Decadent's audience is much more local.

"Just about everyone who walks in knows someone who's in here," she said.

That was the case for customer and Inlet Beach resident Jody Graham.

"It's a great atmosphere and a great vibe, and the coffee's fantastic," said Graham, who added that his niece works at the shop. He said it was important to support locally owned businesses.

Martin, who also owns Smallcakes Cupcakery and Creamery and Cowlick Scoop Shops, said creating desserts is his passion. The interest which stemmed from his experiences working as a chef.

He hopes Decadent will soon gain more national attention. He said about 30 more franchised locations are in the works.

"I love seeing how people indulge in sweet stuff," Martin said. "I just think it's great because kids love sweets. Even in a bad economy people want something sweet, so it's something that works all the time."