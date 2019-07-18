SANTA ROSA BEACH — Three young fishermen from O'Fallon, Missouri, were hoping to catch some redfish Tuesday evening when they pulled in a blacktip shark.

When the brothers first felt something on the line, they assumed it was a giant redfish, according to Connor McClintock. His younger brother, Hunter, ran up to take a look and saw that it was a shark

Blacktip sharks are among the most common to be found in shallow tropical and subtropical waters.

The three brothers, who have fished along the coast for the past five to six years, said nothing they have caught has come remotely close to the shark.