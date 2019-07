The Cape San Blas Lighthouse and Gift Shop, located in Port St. Joe’s George Core Park, is back open and operating on hours for the season.

The lighthouse and gift shop are open 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. ET Wednesday through Saturday.

Venture to the top of the lighthouse, nearly 100 feet high, and check out one of the best views around.

The cost to climb is $5. Children under 12, but at least 44-inches tall, may climb for $3.

No flip-flops, sturdy shoes needed to climb.