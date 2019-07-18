VANDERBILT

When: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Head coach: Derek Mason

2018 Record: 6-7, 3-5 SEC

Players Attending

• Kalija Lipscomb (WR, 6-1, 201, Sr, New Orleans): Led the SEC in receptions in 2018 with 87 for 916 yards and nine touchdowns.

• Jared Pinkney (TE, 6-4, 260, RS-Sr, Norcross, Ga.): Caught 50 passes for 774 yards and seven touchdowns, Associated Press All-SEC second team.

• Ke’Shawn Vaughn (RB, 5-10, 218, RS-Sr, Nashville, Tenn.): Rushed for 1,244 yards, second-most in Commodore history.

KENTUCKY

When: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Head coach: Mark Stoops

2018 record: 10-3, 5-3 SEC

Players Attending

• Lynn Bowden Jr. (WR, 6-1/199, Jr., Youngstown, Ohio): Led Wildcats with 67 catches and 745 receiving yards, both of which were more than double the next-best player’s totals.

• Kash Daniel (LB, 6-1/221, Sr., Paintsville, Ky.): Made 84 tackles, including three games of 10 or more.

• Logan Stenberg (OG, 6-6/322, Sr., Madison, Ala.): Has started 26 straight games at right guard.

AUBURN

When: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Head coach: Gus Malzahn

2018 record: 8-5, 3-5 SEC

Players attending

• Derrick Brown (DT, 6-5, 318, Sr., Sugar Hill, Ga.): Won second-team All-SEC honors, recorded 4.5 sacks and 10.5 tackles for loss last season.

• Marlon Davidson (DE, 6-3, 278, Sr., Greenville, Ala.): Recorded 2.5 sacks, 4.5 tackles for loss and blocked three kicks last season.

• Prince Tega Wanogho (OL, 6-7., 305, Sr., Delta State, Nigeria): Started every game last season at left tackle.