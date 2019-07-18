DeFUNIAK SPRINGS — Walton County officials on Thursday celebrated the completion of a four-year, $5 million project to construct a new solid waste transfer station.

The transfer station will replace its 25-year-old predecessor.

"We really needed the facility," said Billy McKee, the county's solid waste manager. "It's safer, it's more efficient (and) it'll serve our needs for a long time."

He added that daily waste collections have jumped from about 50 tons to more than 500 tons over the past three decades.

The facility is at the Walton County Landfill on Institution Road in DeFuniak Springs.

"Solid waste is one of those things that is out of sight, out of mind," McKee said. "This is going to ensure that folks' garbage needs are tended to."