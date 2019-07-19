DESTIN — Author David Goetsch will have a book-signing for his latest release, "Christians on the Job: Winning at Work without Compromising Your Faith."

He will sign books from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 27 at the Barnes & Noble store in Destin.

The book shows Christians how to be both innocent and wise (Matthew 10:16) as they pursue careers.

The modern workplace can be a challenging environment for people of faith. Dr. Goetsch’s book shows that Christians can not only survive in this setting but also they can thrive, and do it by applying biblical principles.