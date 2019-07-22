Hard to believe but a cold front is expected to transition the Florida Panhandle tomorrow, bringing rain and slightly cooler temperatures to the area.

Some parts of the northern counties could see temperatures in the 60s!

The National Weather Service offices in Mobile, Alabama, and Tallahassee say the front will bring a good chance of thunderstorms on Tuesday, mainly after 1 p.m. In the western part of the Panhandle rain chances are 80 percent, while in the Bay County area and surrounding counties, the chance of rain is 70 percent.

The weather is not expected to be severe but the Weather Service warns some local storms could produce wind gusts up to 45 mph and heavy rainfall.

Rain continues into Wednesday morning, with skies clearing throughout the day. That's when the temperatures are really supposed to cool down. Crestview could see a low of 68 degrees.

Lows in the Panama City area should be in the low 70s, with a small chance of rain continuing through the week.