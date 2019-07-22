The third tropical depression of the 2019 Atlantic hurricane season has formed east of the Florida peninsula but is not expected to intensify into a tropical storm.

The depression was located about 120 miles southeast of Palm Beach late Monday and was moving northwest at 13 mph.

Highest winds were 30 mph and the barometric pressure was estimated to be 1013mb.

The National Hurricane Center is forecasting only modest strengthening and the system is not expected to become Tropical Storm Chantal, although that will not become certain until about 36 hours from now when the depression is expected to be absorbed by a cold front.

Rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are expected over parts of Florida.