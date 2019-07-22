ARIES (March 21-April 19): Meet challenges head on. You may feel a surge of energy when you have an opportunity to take charge of a situation and set a good example for others. Networking can garner valuable business connections.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): If the field is too crowded it can be hard to stand out. You may feel like a unicorn racing down the trail with a herd of zebras. You may have unique skills and ideas, but you may need to wait for the recognition you deserve.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Engage with people from different walks of life without losing sight of your priorities. A few interruptions could distract you from what you should be doing, but they are worthwhile if they trigger new ideas.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Proper preparation leads to success. Get plenty of rest, as you may need to push yourself to become certified or qualified in a new area. When your expertise is acknowledged you'll be able to reap the financial rewards.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Working out with friends is always more fun. Up your fitness game: join a club, a team or a gym so that you can burn calories and get stronger while you turn up the heat under some new friendships.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Emerging facts can fuel the future. Check out the latest theories and discover new worlds of functionality. If you're making major techie changes, it would be best to test in a virtual sandbox over several days before you implement.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Your opinions, ideas and thoughts can be shaped by the people you work with, social media or group policies. Your loved ones, however, are also willing to compromise on key issues if you give them the opportunity.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Your natural inclination is to protect your privacy so you may balk at a request for disclosure of privileged information. Follow your intuitions when it comes to appropriate sharing of confidential info.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Put your finger on the pulse of public opinion. Your outgoing approach and genuine friendliness make you a popular figure who can exert influence on others. When you know what they want, give it to them.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): A ray of sunshine or a glimpse of future improvements can come into focus if you work hard. Though peers may press, take your time to consider all angles of a situation before deciding how best to proceed.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Take a test drive without making a commitment. Experiment with new applications, systems and methods but be sure to make a backup before you make drastic changes. Take time to assess potential drawbacks before you finalize.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Follow the leader to obtain the best results. Someone may have some fabulous financial schemes that you can emulate, although it is wise to wait a few days to press the button. Focus on creating long-term security.

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY: During the next week or two weeks you might be filled with ambition and be sharp enough to find ways to upgrade material rewards. As August arrives you may become more interested in taking time off so you can spend more time with friends or a romantic partner. Your perceptiveness about business, finances and choosing the direction of your life is much better in November. You can put your most important plans into motion successfully or make key decisions succinctly because in some ways you are wiser than usual. Friends, group gatherings and romantic excursions could take center stage in December and January. That might be a good time for a holiday trip to an exotic location.