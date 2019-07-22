A Canton couple told police they awakened to being pistol-whipped and then the homeowner grabbed his own gun and killed one of the would-be robbers.

CANTON A northwest Canton couple awoke about 2 a.m. Monday to two masked men pistol-whipping them in a home-invasion robbery attempt — until the homeowner pulled the trigger of his own gun multiple times.

Canton police say one of the robbers was fatally shot, driven to an area hospital by “an unidentified third party,” as police continued searching for the other robber later Tuesday morning.

Nicholas A. Hug, 24, of 1815 Trinity Pl. NW, was pronounced dead at 2:10 a.m. Monday at Aultman Hospital, according to a news release from the Canton Police Department.

Police Capt. Dave Davis said a couple who live in the 2600 block of Second Street NW was asleep when they were awakened by two men striking them with guns, one weapon being a rifle Hug was using. Davis said the victims did not know the men.

At some point during the attack, the robbers left the bedroom and went downstairs in search of money, detectives believe. But by the time they headed back up the stairway, the homeowner retrieved his own pistol.

He opened fire on them, shooting Hug several times, Davis said.

As the other robber fled the scene, Hug was taken by another person in a silver Cadillac to the hospital where he was then pronounced dead.

The homeowner told the officers someone broke into his house a week before. Details of that incident were not available.

Davis said detectives did not yet know whether the two incidents are related.

No one else has been charged in the robbery.

“We are still investigating at this point,” Davis said, adding police are reviewing private surveillance video from homes in the area.

Stark County court records show Hug went to prison last year for improperly handling weapons in a motor vehicle, having weapons under disability and obstructing official business. The court records also show he went to prison in 2015 for carrying a concealed weapon, driving under suspension, failure to comply with police, two counts of felony obstructing official business and three counts of receiving stolen property.