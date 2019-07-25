All area codes are 850 unless specified.

Summer Concert Series: Listen to the music of Johnny Hayes and The Loveseats from 5:30-9:30 p.m. July 28 on the lawn at the Gulley Amphitheater in Gulf Place in Santa Rosa Beach. Bring your chairs, blankets, coolers and some bug spray to the free, family-friendly event.

Aug. 4: The Magic Johnsons

Aug. 18:Jamell Richardson

Sunday Cinema: Grab a lawn chair or blanket and cozy up on the Events Plaza Lawn at the Village of Baytowne Wharf for the free movie "Inside Out" at 8 p.m. July 28.

Aug. 4: Beauty and the Beast

Here Comes the Sun Summer Concert Series: Bring your chairs or blankets and enjoy an evening of free music with favorite Beach Boy Tunes from 6:30-8:30 p.m. July 29 on East Long Green in Rosemary Beach (in Town Hall if raining).

• Aug. 5: Byrds to the Eagles

Alice in Wonderland: The cast of the Seaside REP Theatre perform a Children's Theatre Performance at the Seaside Amphitheater on Monday nights at 6:30 p.m. in Seaside. Bring a chair or blanket, snacks and drinks, and enjoy the show. Free and open to all ages.

Groovin on the Green: Enjoy an evening of live music with the Forrest Williams Band at 7 p.m. July 29 on the Carillon Beach Village Green. Bring beverage of choice, chairs, blankets and coolers. Town restaurants will be open.

Aug. 5: Simply D'Vyne

Aug. 12: Legacy

Aug. 19: Michael J Thomas

Aug. 26:Jones & Company

Sept. 1: True Soul

Summer Reels at Alys Beach: Bring blankets and low back chairs to enjoy the free film "Monster's Inc.” under the stars at the Alys Beach Amphitheatre at 8 p.m. July 31.

Wednesday Night Concert Series: Bring your chairs and blankets and enjoy a free concert under the stars with Donovan Keith at 7 p.m. July 31 in the Events Plaza in Baytowne Wharf.

Aug. 7: Boukou Groove

Aug. 14: Big Al & The Heavyweights

Aug. 21: Rust & Gold

Aug. 28: Chris Alvarado

Sept. 4: The Good Lookings

Sept. 11: The Blenders

Sept. 18: Forrest Williams Band

Sept. 25: The Modern Eldorados

Oct. 2: Chris Alvarado

Oct. 9: Luke Langford Band

Oct. 16: Boukou Groove

Oct. 23: Geoff McBride

Oct. 30: Selwyn Birchwood

Seaside Summer Concerts: Grab your blankets and low back chairs and head to the Seaside Amphitheater for live musical entertainment with Sam Mooney at 7 p.m. July 31. Free and open to everyone.

Aug. 7: Forrest Williams Band

Alys Beach Summer Concert: Relax and enjoy the night under the palm trees in the Alys Beach Amphitheater from 7-9 p.m. Aug. 1 with The Currys. Bring blankets, low back chairs and your favorite beverage and grab a spot on the lawn. Food and beverages available for purchase at Henry's Pizza Truck. Free and open to the pubic.

Moonlight Movies/Facepainting: Bring blankets and lawn chairs to watch the free movie “How to Train Your Dragon” under the stars at 8:15 p.m. Aug. 1 on the Western Green in Rosemary Beach. Popcorn and hot dogs are available from DogManDu. Face painting begins at 5 p.m. If raining, movie moves to Town Hall.

Aug. 8: Spider Man: Into the Spider-Verse

Theatre Thursdays: Bring your own chair or blanket and join the Emerald Coast Theatre Company at 8 p.m. Thursdays through Aug. 1 in Grand Park for a free family-friendly theatre performance. A themed kid’s craft pre-show will be held from 7-8 p.m. In the event of rain, event will move upstairs at 560 Grand Boulevard.

Third Thursday Wine Walk: Join the Gulf Place Merchants for a South Walton tradition at 5 p.m. every third Thursday of the month. Tickets are $20 and include samplings of hand-selected wines, light appetizers, live music and giveaways. Check in at 5 p.m. at the stage to receive a complimentary glass and walkabout map.

Family Fun Fest: Join in the free fun Friday nights for Family Fun Fest from 6-10 p.m. at Seascape Towne Centre, located near Seascape Resort in Miramar Beach. Event features live music performances, food and drink specials and kid-friendly activities, including face painting and a live magic show.

Rock Painting, Bling Bar & Karaoke: Rosemary Beach hosts fun at Rock Painting, Bling Bar & Karaoke from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 2 on the Western Green. Make a keepsake rock to take home or hide around town, and build your own bling bar. Kids’ Karaoke follows.

Sea Hunt Owners Summer Bash: The Sea Hunt Owners Summer Bash 2019 heads to Lulu's and Legendary Marine Aug. 2-3. Event includes Pre Bash Reception from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Aug. 2 at The Henderson and a Raft Up party on the beach at Lulu's Destin from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 3 includes music, food, drinks, games and prizes. Held rain or shine. Register at http://events.r20.constantcontact.com/register/event?oeidk=a07eggwmmdfdff8ebda&llr=gse4dtvab.

Central Square Cinema: Grab a blanket and head for the Seaside Amphitheater at 8 p.m. Aug. 2 to watch the free family movie "Brave” on the lawn.

Aug. 9: The Brave Little Toaster

Aug. 16: The Little Mermaid

Aug. 23: A Goofy Movie

Aug. 30: The Secret Life Of Pets

Concert Warehouse 360: A show for the benefit of Renew Of NW Florida and their continuing Hurricane Michael relief efforts will feature Erin Enderlin and Kayla Ray from 7-10 p.m. Aug. 2 at Warehouse 360 Music Hall, 360 WRM Circle in Santa Rosa Beach. Tickets are $20 and available at eventbrite.com. BYOB. Doors open at 6 p.m.

Little Black Dress: The 10th annual Little Black Dress Party is at 6 p.m. Aug. 3 in the Baytowne Conference Center’s Magnolia Ballroom at Sandestin Golf and Beach Resort. Tickets are $125. All proceeds will benefit the White-Wilson Community Foundation. For more information or to purchase tickets or sponsorships, visit fwblittleblackdressparty.com/event.php.

Wine Social: Pescado Seafood Grill and Rooftop Bar in Rosemary Beach will host a unique and exclusive wine tasting featuring one of only 112 Master Sommeliers in the world, Craig Collins, from 1-3 p.m. Aug. 8. Tasters will enjoy complimentary wine as well as cheese and charcuterie. The walk around event will be open to 80 guests only. Wines tasted during the event can be purchased by the bottle. Make reservations by email at info@rooftop30a.com or call 213-4600.

Amazing Grace: Amazing Grace is the two-day-concert recording of what remains Aretha Franklin’s, and live gospel music’s, best and biggest-selling album. When Franklin died last year, it was pulled off the shelf, digitized and cleaned up. Nearly 50 years after it was filmed, it was finally released in April and can be seen at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 8 at the REP Theater in Santa Rosa Beach. Tickets are $12.50 and can be purchased at http://lovetherep.com/tickets/.

Autos in August: Join The Village of Baytowne Wharf and Emerald Coast Customs for a day of fun, sun, and cars from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 10. Prizes will be awarded. Entry fee is $10 per vehicle. To participate, email eccdestin@gmail.com.

Diabetes Program: Community members are preventing type 2 diabetes together with the yearlong PreventT2 Lifestyle Change Program. The program starts Aug. 22 at Sacred Heart Hospital on the Emerald Coast. For more information on enrollment, class schedules, cost or to speak to an education specialist, call 278-3546 or email Linsey.Hall@ascension.org.

Master Gardener Orientation: The Walton County Master Gardeners will host an orientation day for prospective master gardeners from 10 a.m. to noon Aug. 15 at the UF/IFAS Walton County Extension Office, 732 N 9th St. in DeFuniak Springs. Learn what a Florida Master Gardener is, become familiar with the mission, discover all the volunteer, community service and continuing education opportunities available and hear what the course and program requirements are. To register, call 892-8172 or email haneyc@ufl.edu. There is no cost and light refreshments will be provided.

Bubbly Baytowne: Enjoy an evening full of free champagne and shopping during The Village of Baytowne Wharf’s Bubbly Baytowne from 5-7 p.m. Aug. 22, Sept. 19 and Oct. 17. Sip and Shop through the village streets, and stop in various retail merchants as you enjoy a selection of premium champagnes. This event is free and for 21 and up only.

McCaskill & Company: The community is invited to McCaskill & Company Aug. 24 for the exclusive opportunity to buy a diamond straight from the diamond cutter with more than two million dollars worth of certified diamonds to choose from in the Destin gallery, 13390 US Hwy. 98 W. Handcrafted by skilled artisans in Italy, each piece of Marco Bicego jewelry combines old world tradition with contemporary design. Call 650–2262.

• Sept. 10-12: The Great Estate Buying Show

Estate-buying company National Rarities will be at McCaskill for guests who are ready to sell valuables such as gold, sterling silver, diamonds, jewelry, coins and currency, watches, artwork, paintings, autographs, old photos, antique toys, vintage advertising and other collectible and rarities. National Rarities will pay on site in exchange for any of the above valuable items.

• Nov. 8-9: The Erica Courtney Adventure

Named as one of the Top 3 Jewelry Designers in the World by United Brands, Erica Courtney travels the world and mines for some of the rarest and most beautiful gems. Don’t miss this opportunity to meet her in person and experience her exquisite collection of jewelry and gemstones.

Stake and Burger Dinner: The Boys and Girls Clubs of the Emerald Coast will host Sixth Annual Stake & Burger at 6 p.m. Aug. 28 at the Hilton Sandestin. One of the best linebackers in NFL history, Derrick Brooks, will be keynote speaker. Purchase tickets at https://850tix.com/events/6th-annual-stake-and-burger-dinner. All proceeds will go to the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Emerald Coast.

Dog Days of Summer: Grab your fur-baby and join in a free doggie social from 6-8 p.m. Aug. 29 in Grand Park at Grand Boulevard. Enjoy live music, raffle prizes and plenty of people and puppy treats. Please, no prong collars.

Baytowne Art Walk: The Annual Baytowne Art Walk will be held from 5-10 p.m. Aug. 30, 31 and Sept. 1. Stroll the Village streets and browse a variety of artwork from both regional and local artists. Enjoy live music throughout the festival from local artists.

Holistic Health Expo: The Fourth Annual Holistic Health Expo will explore, experience and embrace natural health, complementary medicine, holistic wellness and inspired living. Events at the Emerald Coast Convention Center include Exhibitor Showcase from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 7 and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 8. Presentations are from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 7 and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 8. Workshops will be at noon both days.

International Talk Like a Pirate Davy: Ahoy Matey! Enjoy an evening full of free adventures with Captain Davy at 5 p.m. Sept. 17. Come dressed in your best pirate costume and get ready for a scavenger hunt, magic show, costume contests, and much more.

The Fantasticks: Longest-running musical in the world, The Fantasticks will be presented by Emerald Coast Theatre Company Sept, 26 through Oct. 6 at 560 Upstairs at Grand Boulevard. The funny and romantic musical about a boy, a girl, and their two fathers who try to keep them apart is for ages 12 and over.

Throwback Thursday Cinema: Grab your lawn chairs and enjoy a relaxing evening with “Tarzan” at 7 p.m. Sept. 26 at The Village of Baytowne Wharf. Free.

LIVE@TheREP Concert: Blood is thicker than water and there’s nothing like family creating music together to prove it. With contrasting blood-harmonies and left-handed/right-handed guitar playing, singer-songwriter duo The Talbott Brothers combine rock, blues and pop with honest storytelling. They will appear at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 5 at the REP Theater in Santa Rosa Beach. Tickets are $30 and REP Members receive a 20 percent discount. Purchase at http://lovetherep.com/tickets/

Destin Crafted: Local company Wine World will once again team up with The Henderson Beach Resort & Spa to host an exclusive craft beer and bourbon tasting event raising funds for Children in Crisis from 1-4 p.m. Nov. 9 on the scenic pool deck and lawn at The Henderson. Featured will be hundreds of samples from over 40 renowned small-production breweries and distilleries alongside food from Destin’s favorite eateries with live music entertainment and more. Guests will also have the option to enter a raffle for a grand prize, raising additional funds for the charity. For details and tickets, visit destincrafted.com and follow @ChansWineWorld on Facebook.

Dungeons and Dragons Club: Walton County Coastal Branch Library will host the club Fridays from 3:30-5 p.m. for ages ninth grade to 25. Pre-register at the Coastal Library or post on the Friends of Coastal Library Facebook D&D Club. Each meeting will be set in a rich fantasy world that will be developed and expanded upon by the choices you make while playing. This is a pen and paper role playing game where players will have to investigate mysteries, solve puzzles and defeat a goblin or two. All materials will be provided. For more information, call 267-2809.

Tai Chi Tuesday: Topsail Hill Preserve State Park will host Tai Chi Tuesday the third Tuesday of each month. Seated Tai Chi is 8:30-9:15 a.m. and Standing Tai Chi is 9:30-10:15 a.m. Class fee is $13 and does not include park admission. Call the park store at 267-8333 for more information.

Good Grief luncheons: An Emerald Coast Hospice lunch is open to anyone who has experienced a loss and is looking for some support and company through the grieving process. We encourage attendees to also bring a friend or family member. Everyone orders off the menu and pays for his or her own lunch. To RSVP, call 837-2589. Third Monday lunch is at Olive Garden Destin and third Tuesday lunch is at Applebee’s Miramar Beach, 8670 Hwy. 98 West.

Healing Walking Group: The Emerald Coast Hospice walking group is open to bereaved individuals who have experienced the death of a significant person in their life. Walk and talk, at a relaxed pace, with others who are grieving and share ideas, comfort and companionship from 9-10:30 a.m. Tuesdays in Miramar Beach and Thursdays in Destin. RSVP at 837-2589Turtle Talk Tuesdays: While enjoying coffee, tea, and sweet treats, a South Walton Turtle Watch volunteer will talk about sea turtles from 9-10 a.m. Tuesdays at Amavida Coffee, 104 North Barrett Square in Rosemary Beach. Ask questions and get information, stickers, and sometimes see preserved specimens.

Family Challenge: Check in at the Topsail Hill Preserve State Park camp store between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. Saturdays for the challenge package. When completed, return to camp store for a treat.

Sunday Pickin’ at The Bay: The Bay Restaurant, on the Choctawhatchee Bay at the southern foot of the 331 bridge, will host Sunday Pickin’ at The Bay every Sunday. Local musician Mike Whitty and Friends will get together in the garden for a jam session. All local musicians are invited to come and join in. Happy Hour is from 7-9 p.m.

Geocache Around Topsail: Explore Topsail Hill Preserve State Park with a special 10 station geocache program from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesdays and Saturdays. Check in at the camp store for your coordinates. Upon completion, return to the camp store for a prize.

Beach Service: Worship at the beach with Hope Lutheran Church from 8-9 a.m. at Ed Walline Regional Beach Access across on Scenic Hwy. 30A in Santa Rosa Beach. Bring a towel, chair, or stand on the boardwalk. Call 267-0322.

45 Central Wine Bar: Enjoy live music with Tropic Breeze from 7-9 p.m. Thursdays in Santa Rosa Beach.

30A Farmers’ Market: Walk through the park like setting with shade trees, a fountain, cobblestone walkways and visit friendly farmers and bakers from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesdays at Seascape Resort Towne Centre in Miramar Beach.

Grand Boulevard Farmers’ Market: The market will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday in Grand Park in Miramar Beach between Cantina Laredo and Tommy Bahama’s. Vendors will offer locally sourced food-based items including produce, eggs, milk, butter, grass-fed beef, chicken, lamb, and pork, honey, pickled vegetables and gourmet jams. Market is held on Wednesdays from Memorial Day through Labor Day.

Seaside Farmers Market: Get your pick of fresh produce, baked goods, dairy products, native plants and other unique offerings Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon in the Amphitheatre behind Raw & Juicy. Enjoy special cooking demos and activities.

Vintage Market: New in Santa Rosa Beach is the Vintage Market at Elmore’s Landing from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. every Sunday. Check out various artists and unique vintage finds along with food and produce.