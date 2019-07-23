The Cancer Center at Gadsden Regional Medical Center earlier this month hosted a special night out for local cancer survivors and their caregivers. More than 300 cancer survivors and family members gathered together to honor those who have fought the disease, according to a news release from the center.

“The survivor banquet is always a fun night out for patients and their families,” Cancer Center Director Taylor Powers said in the release. “It gives them a chance to celebrate having overcome this disease with fellow survivors, which is tremendously impactful.”

According the American Cancer Society’s Cancer Facts & Figures 2019, there are more than 15.5 million cancer survivors in the United States and another 1.7 million new cancer cases are expected to be diagnosed this year.

“We have a large community of survivors in our area and it is meaningful for them to meet others who can relate to their experiences,” Sonya Rhodes, Cancer Center registrar, said in the release. “It is critical for survivors and caregivers to have a support system ,and this is a great opportunity to grow that network.”

Survivors were treated to gifts, door prizes, dinner and entertainment from local band Nexus, featuring Dr. Lowndes Harrison, a local oncologist, and Dr. Ken Davenport, a local surgeon and the guest speaker at the banquet.

Kelly Evers, Cancer Center registrar explained the event in the release: “The theme of this year’s banquet, ‘Colors of Hope,’ is meant to highlight the diversity of cancer and its survivors, but remind everyone that they also have many similarities. That is what makes this night so special: being together as survivors.”

One highlight of the event is the recognition of the survivors with the longest and shortest time since diagnosis. This year’s oldest survivor was Rayford Bolton, a Navy veteran and survivor of 51 years. The youngest survivor award went to Jane Creel, who has been a survivor for three months.