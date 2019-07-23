SANTA ROSA BEACH — Registration is now open for the seventh annual Golf Outing benefiting Fore Her. The charity golf tournament, which raises money for local breast cancer patients, is set for Sept. 27 at the Santa Rosa Golf and Beach Club.

Registration is $125 per golfer or $450 for a team of four, and includes food along with green and cart fees. Golfers will enjoy food and drink samples on the course, breakfast and a Bloody Mary bar before tee off, lunch after the outing, a silent auction, hole-in-one prizes and more. Mulligans are available to purchase for $20 each or $80 for four. There is a four mulligan limit per team. Tee off is at 9 a.m.

“Annually we have been fortunate to have an amazing turnout of golfers and sponsors,” said Amy Walsh, the founder of Fore Her. “That support has allowed Fore Her to expand to more counties and help ease the financial burden of families who have a loved one battling breast cancer. It's an honor to be able to do this in memory of my mom and aunt.”

Fore Her is a 501(c)3 organization that was started in memory of Walsh’s mother and aunt, who both lost their battles with breast cancer. The money raised from this event will go directly to local individuals currently battling breast cancer who are in need of financial assistance. Those in need can go to www.foreher.org/get-help to submit a request.

The presenting sponsor for 2019 is Emerald Coast Hospice.

“Emerald Coast Hospice is honored to partner with Fore Her to help make a difference in the lives of others in our community,” said Nikki Foley, executive director of Emerald Coast Hospice. “We are committed to clinical excellence and compassion, and we are here to serve.”

To learn more about this event, sponsorships or to register, visit www.foreher.org/golf-outing or email info@thehivecreativeconsulting.com.