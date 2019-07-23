As part of the Art in Public Places initiative, artist Sharon Long will display her work at the Coastal Branch Library in Santa Rosa Beach for the month of August.

A local watercolor artist, instructor and publisher, Long has lived in the area for 30 years. Her specially designed palette system simplifies the process of creating rich, vivid colors and strong values. Through painting and teaching, she shares her inspirations from her life of travel with her husband, Robert.

Long credits Robert for introducing her to watercolor techniques. They traveled five months out of every year for 18 years, teaching and sharing everything they know about their art form. "Courtyards of New Orleans," a series Robert painted, are included in this exhibit.

Since Robert passed away in 2008, Sharon continues with their innovative style and easy-to-follow instructions that give both novice and experienced painters confidence when working with watercolor.

Her vibrant paintings are in public and private collections internationally. She can be reached for information, classroom opportunities and commissions at sharon2art@aol.com.