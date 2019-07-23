MIRAMAR BEACH — The Market Shops at the entrance to Sandestin Golf and Beach Resort will host the Walton Area Chamber of Commerce for their Business After Hours event from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Sept. 19 in celebration of the six-year anniversary of the shopping center.

The community is invited to explore The Market Shops outdoor shopping center while enjoying live music by Boukou Groove, as well as light bites and complimentary refreshments from The Market Shops merchants. Those attending will receive a punch card with a map of the lifestyle center outlining specific merchants to visit throughout the night. Guests will receive a stamp from each shop they visit on their pass card. Once the fully stamped card is returned to the check-in table, it will be entered in to the grand prize drawing featuring gift cards, baskets, special merchant products, and more provided by the merchants and participating Chamber members.

In conjunction with the Walton Area Chamber of Commerce Business After Hours, guests are also invited to celebrate the six-year anniversary of The Market Shops. The property underwent a major renovation at the beginning of 2014, which included significant exterior repair, courtyard and walkway redesign, as well as cosmetic enhancements such as landscaping. The lawn on the east side of the property has also been expanded and refreshed to host festivals, concerts and other special events, such as The Market Shops Bloody Mary Festival and Free Fitness on the Lawn every summer. The anniversary marks six years since the revamped and redesigned Market Shops opened to the public. This was the first renovation The Market Shops received since being built in 1985. Since then, the property has reestablished itself as a community location where locals and visitors alike come to shop, dine and spend time together.

The Walton Area Chamber of Commerce Business After Hours at The Market Shops is free for Chamber members and is $10 for non-members. For more information and to register for the event, visit the Chamber’s website at www.waltonareachamber.com.