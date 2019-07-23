North Beach Tortilla Co. (NBTC), located at the foot of the Clyde B. Wells Bridge across from The Bay Restaurant in South Walton, is now open.

SANTA ROSA BEACH — Santa Rosa Beach residents have a new restaurant where they can enjoy tacos and tequila while overlooking Choctawhatchee Bay.

The restaurant has a large covered deck for outdoor seating that overlooks the bay, along with a wraparound bar featuring a selection of 100 tequilas, craft cocktails and draft beer, according to a press release from the eatery. The menu is a mix of Spanish, Southwestern and Florida cuisine, with a strong emphasis on fresh, made-from-scratch food.

The structure was originally built from the pylons of an old drawbridge, but has since been spruced up with some new features, including a glass wall that looks out on the white sand beach and the bay.

NBTC is open daily from 4 to 10 p.m. The address is 24200 US-331, Santa Rosa Beach.