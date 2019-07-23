The Destin Library is bringing you a little closer to galaxies far, far away. The Northwest Florida Astronomy Association is joining forces with stormtroopers from the 501st Legion Parjai Squad and Rebels from the Ra Kura Base of the Rebel Legion for a stargazing event to be held at 7:30 p.m. July 30 at Dalton Threadgill Little League Park in Destin. This is an all-ages family event and no registration is required.

Costumed performers from the Star Wars universe will be present at this educational and fun event. Lighting in the park will be limited to facilitate clearer telescope use, so flashlights are recommended. The library requests that lightsabers remain holstered, no matter which side of the Force you’re affiliated with. Families with their own telescopes are welcome to bring them to use. Restroom facilities will be available at the park and in the event of inclement weather, indoor activities will be held in the library’s Calhoun Room.