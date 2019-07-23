The revised motion, which passed 3-2, was for a 90-day "moratorium" while the TDC devises a plan for its already acquired properties.

DeFUNIAK SPRINGS — District 4 Commissioner Trey Nick thinks the Tourist Development Council should slow its role in purchasing properties.

"I feel that we spend a lot of money in this county on land purchases," Nick told fellow commissioners during their meeting Tuesday. "Since I started here in November, it seems like we've had something on the agenda the whole time (regarding land purchases). I think it's time we slowed down the purchases of land, and I think it's time we look and see what we've got and what we can do with the land that we have."

His original motion, which was eventually revised, included a "moratorium for the next 365 days prohibiting any real estate purchase by the TDC."

Nick also suggested that the TDC spend the next 90 days making a list of properties it has bought over the past three years, along with how much they cost and what they could be used for.

He said he believed that the proposed prohibition should only be lifted by a "super majority vote" (4-1) in case a commissioner wanted to introduce a parcel for consideration.

While District 2 Commissioner Danny Glidewell agreed with Nick's original plan, other commissioners weren't keen on implementing such strict regulations.

"I disagree on the 4-1 vote," District 5 Commissioner and Chairman Tony Anderson responded. "Anytime you have a super majority, I think you're taking the process away."

However, Anderson was in favor of "sitting back" for 90 days while the TDC comes up with a plan. He just wasn't on board with an official moratorium.

"There's properties that come up that are good deals that we need, but there's a process in place right now," he added. "No property gets bought by the TDC without board approval."

The revised motion, which passed 3-2, was for a 90-day "moratorium" while the TDC devises a plan for its already acquired properties.

The temporary halt excluded properties already under contract and the potential purchase of The Golf Garden in Miramar Beach, which is being negotiated.

Glidewell added that even with the agreement in place, the board could still vote to do whatever it believes is in the county's best interest.

"What we're basically saying is that we want to stop and try to get a plan and see how much it's going to cost to develop these (parcels)," he said. "Lets just take 90 days and think about it."