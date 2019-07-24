A Florida seafood company, Pensacola Bay Oyster Co., says more than 17,000 oysters were stolen and they're offering a reward for information.

Pensacola Bay Oyster Co. posted photos on Instagram of more than 35 empty bags that were tossed into a wooded area along the beach in East Bay on Tuesday. They're offering a reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of those involved in the theft.

Attention Pensacola Bay Oyster Fans- We sadly learned today that our East Bay lease was robbed of over 17,000 oysters! Over 35 bags were emptied and just tossed over at the wooded area on the beach. What a disappointment to find out someone would take it upon themselves to loot oysters that were not their’s. This is a CRIME and we are asking everyone for help if you have any information or leads to help us find these thieves!! We are offering a reward that leads to the arrest and conviction of the offender(s) of this! Please be patient with us while we work with the police through this investigation. We are extremely frustrated that this event occurred and hope to get some answers! * PLEASE SHARE * You can contact us via social media or at jane@pensacolabayoyster.com Thanks

The company said it's a "disappointment to find out someone would take it upon themselves to loot oysters."They asked customers to be patient as they work with police to solve the crime.

This story originally published to the Associated Press, and was shared to other Florida newspapers in the GateHouse Media network.