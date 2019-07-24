Alabama women's basketball coach Kristy Curry announced a challenging 2019 women's basketball non-conference schedule on Tuesday afternoon, featuring six teams from the 2019 NCAA Tournament with five of those matchups at Coleman Coliseum.

The Crimson Tide will play one home exhibition, eight home games, three road contests and two neutral site games during its non-conference slate.

The Tide welcomes in Auburn-Montgomery for an exhibition on Oct. 27 before tipping off the regular season at home on Nov. 6 against Hampton. UA will hit the road to take on Clemson on Nov. 12 before returning to Tuscaloosa for a matchup against Mercer on Nov. 17.

Alabama will play two more road games against South Alabama on Nov. 21 and then Tulane on Nov. 24. To close out the month, UA will travel to Las Vegas to play in the South Point Thanksgiving Shootout on Nov. 29-30 in South Point Arena. The Tide has a matchup with Northern Iowa on Friday, Nov. 29 and then versus Southern California on Saturday, Nov. 30.

Alabama will have all six of its game in December in the friendly confines of Coleman Coliseum, beginning on Dec. 5 against Iowa State in the 2019 Big12/SEC Challenge. Next on the schedule is a matchup with Colgate (Dec. 8), followed by a Power 5 meeting with North Carolina (Dec. 15).

The Crimson Tide will finish out the non-conference slate with games against Bethune-Cookman (Dec. 17), Radford (Dec. 20) and Southeastern Louisiana (Dec. 29). Southeastern Conference play will begin on Jan. 2 with the conference schedule to be announced in August.

Eight teams on the Tide’s non-conference schedule played in the postseason last year, including six NCAA Tournament teams in Clemson, Mercer, Iowa State, North Carolina, Bethune-Cookman and Radford. Game times and television selections are yet to be announced.

Alabama returns four of five starters and 84 percent of its scoring from the 2018-19 squad. In addition, redshirt junior Jordan Lewis, redshirt junior Shelby Gibson and redshirt senior Amber Richardson all return after redshirting last season. UA has 11 players from last year’s roster back for the 2019-20 season which is tied for the most in the SEC.

Season tickets are currently on sale and can be purchased on www.rolltide.com. General admission tickets are $45 for the public, $35 for groups of four or more and $25 for faculty/staff and senior citizens.