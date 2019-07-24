Starting with Facebook likes, Panhandle area talents compete for spotlight,

BONIFAY — A startup talent show based in Bonifay is searching for the next big Panhandle star, specifically talented folks living within 200 miles of Bonifay.

To that end, "Southern Lights: The Search for a Star" was launched in June by Charlie and Amy Dykes, seeking entertainers that they can "take to the next level," including musicians, vocalists, comedians and more.

The first round of the competition ended July 21, with victors chosen by the number of "likes" received on their videos at the Southern Lights page on Facebook. Contestants were required to submit a video to Facebook.com/SouthernLightsFL. The second round is scheduled to be a three-night family-friendly event on Aug. 8-10, with 20 contestants competing each night. The final 10 will compete Aug. 10 for a chance to win $10,000.

The top 10 most liked Facebook video entries were automatically eligible to skip the first night of open competition and move directly to the second night. Another 20 additional contestants were chosen after judges reviewed their videos regardless of their likes, comments, or shares on Facebook. Those 30 contestants are the ones who have made it to the live round in the competition.

"It's really been a great contest," Charlie Dykes said in a live announcement of the Facebook winners. "There at the end it really got hot and heated, and we had a lot of people posting at the last minute."

Dykes noted that the first round was like a popularity contest, but it was balanced out by the judges choosing 20 more contestants on the basis of merit.

The three-night event will take place at the Holmes County High School auditorium in Bonifay, with the doors opening at 5 p.m. each night and showtime at 6 p.m. Admission each night is $10 at the door. Concessions will be available each night with the proceeds going to the Holmes County High School Theatre Department.

Scheduled to compete on Aug. 8 are: Otha Allen, Michele Smith, Robert Watson, Matt Reeves, David Hudson, Emma Prince, Chelsea Caudill, Tristan Warnick, Jason Hedden, Drew Cavender, Anthony Severson, Reagan Whitehead, Brooke Miller, Mitch Pierson, Britney Reynolds, Pacific Bradley, Amy Blizzard, McKinley Cantwell, Ron French and James DeLeo.

The top 10 from the first night's competition will face the following on the second night: Dylan Kelley (who garnered 585 likes on Facebook by the judging deadline), Bryce Chancey (488 likes), Ana Beth Gay (380), Anna Wescoat (356), Kasey Peters (341), Ruby Tilghman (319), Sean Brewer (310), Randi Leigh (283), Kimberly Kever (277) and Sake of One (267). These were the top 10 winners in the Facebook likes competition.

Organizers encouraged anyone who was not selected this year to enter again next year, as Southern Lights once again plans to shine a spotlight on regional talent throughout the area of South Alabama, South Georgia and the Florida Panhandle.

"I think the judges are going to go home and cry a little bit because they really worked hard to make this happen," Dykes said on the live announcement video, referring to the difficulty of judging the entries.