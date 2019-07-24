FORT WALTON BEACH — Israel Brown was all smiles as she studied the face on a quarter for the first time.

"There's a man with gray hair on it," Israel said with a chuckle.

"And that says American Memorial Park," she continued while flipping the coin to the opposite side. "I wanna go there one day."

Israel was one of eight local children to receive the gift of sight Tuesday at White-Wilson Medical Center. The White-Wilson Community Foundation partnered with Sight Savers America, an Alabama-based nonprofit, to help donate magnifying computer equipment that will allow the children to perform more daily and academic functions.

Karen Brown, Israel's mother, said this is the second computer system Sight Savers America and White-Wilson have donated to her two daughters, who both have poor sight caused by albinism. The new equipment will give Israel, and her other daughter, Kennedy Brown, a smaller and enhanced sight aid.

"We usually use a magnifying glass for her to use with her glasses when she's reading," Brown said. "This is going to revolutionize homework."

"It's way less fatigue on your eyes," added Kennedy, who uses one of the computers at her school. "Even when doing my makeup, it will help me because I can zoom in and see detail. It helps with looking across the room. It helps with everything."

White-Wilson's staff worked with the children from 9 to 11 a.m. Tuesday to teach them how to use the high-definition camera to zoom in on objects.

One boy, Daniel Perkins, who read a Dr. Seuss book with the computer during the training, will take a handheld version of the system to school to help him read and see the whiteboard. Regina Perkins, Daniel's mother, was in tears as she explained what the donated equipment will offer her son.

"We needed some equipment so he can walk around and go on field trips," Perkins said. "He won't get the assistance he needs if he goes to a private school. This makes it so he has a little more freedom to go to the schools that may be better for him to attend. It's exciting."

Alci Peil, an 18-year-old from Navarre, will soon take her new computer system to college. She also was excited after one of the staff taught her how to use the device to fill in her eyebrows while putting on her makeup.

"This will help me enlarge my books," Alci said. "I'm legally blind with prescriptive glasses. This will help me for reading ingredients while making food or reading checks that I might receive from work."