Voice of the Lord Ministries: Voice of the Lord Ministries with Kerry F. Bueche will be held at 9:30 a.m. every Tuesday of the month at St. Anthony Church. If you would like to visit the Adoration Chapel, behind the church, call 872-0922.

Homebound Communion Ministry: Please call the parish office at 872-0922 if you or someone in your family is in the hospital or seriously ill and inform the hospital that you are a Catholic. The hospitals no longer call the churches. The mission of the homebound ministers is to take the Eucharist (on a weekly basis) to those members of our parish who are homebound and unable to attend Mass. Do you know someone that can be served by this ministry? If so, please call the office. Volunteer ministers will reach out to let the parishioners on their lists know when to expect a visit.

St. Anthony new office hours: The business office hours are now 8-11:30 a.m. and 1-3 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8 a.m. to noon Friday.

Bayou Black gym: The gym offers a fitness studio that consists of an elliptical trainer, treadmills, a bicycle and a weight station. The pool and spray park are open every day at the gym. For information, please call the gym at 876-4270.

Raffle fundraiser: The District 8S Zone 2A/2B Lions Club is holding a raffle fundraiser to battle childhood cancer. Tickets are $1. Prizes include a two-night stay at the Chouest camp in Cocodrie, an autographed football by New Orleans Saints punter Thomas Morestead and an autographed picture frame by him as well, a 50-inch color TV and many more prizes. To purchase a ticket, contact Ray at 688-3788. The drawing will be held Sept. 19.

Get well: Get well wishes go out to Lottie Toups, Melinda Fabre, Rebecca Carlos,S heila Foret, Susan Boudreaux, Elaine Bourg, Patricia Mathew, Ruth Prejean, Maudie Barnes, Wilton and Edna Breaux.

Birthdays: Robin Garnett, Willie Robinson, July 26; Kelly Smith, July 27; David Smith, Dale Bourgeois Jr., July 28; Gertrude Rodriguez, Tracy Turner, Brooke Deroche, Sarah Jones, Louise Ledet, July 29; Haley Webre, Robert Crochet, Barry Valure, Pat Bergeron, Trisha Thibodeaux, July 30; Mary Lajaunie, Lynn Giroir, Gretchen Moore, Ramona Trahan, July 31; Blair Hebert, Stafford Lochner, Kara Stezerson, Aug. 1; Floyd Michel, Brooke Leonard, Aug. 2; Myra Remond, Kevin Crochet, Florence Faucheaux, Troy Prejeant, Allie Thibodeaux, Maggie Benoit, Aug. 3.

Anniversaries: Jay and Mona Bourgeois, July 28; Johnny and Glenda Antill, July 29; John and Maria Ward, July 31; David and Nancy Smith, Jason and Catherine LeMoine, Aug. 1.