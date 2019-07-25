St. Ann Catholic Church news: The church will celebrate St. Ann Feast Day after the 4 p.m. Mass Saturday. Please bring a covered dish to share.

Junior High Night: Sixth- through eighth-graders are welcome to attend Junior High Night after the 4 p.m. Mass Saturday. Bring a friend.

South Terrebonne High School: Aug. 12 -- first day of school for students; Oct. 25 -- Homecoming game.

Class of 1967: Terrebonne High School Class of 1967 is now on Facebook. If you have any questions, call Ella at 879-1366.

Bingo: The Bourg Lions Club holds a bingo game at 7 p.m. Tuesdays at the Lions Home on Texas Gulf Road in Bourg. Those playing bingo during their birthday months are given free birthday books along with their purchases.

Birthdays: Johnny LeBoeuf, Jeanine Louviere, July 24; Lloyd Breaux Jr., Christopher Falgout, Jacob Falgout, Alexia Dubois, Debbie Larke, July 25; Austin Trahan, July 26; Brandi Dion, July 27; Harold Pitre, Derrick Paul Boudreaux, July 28; Kenneth Matherne, Celeste Danos, July 29.