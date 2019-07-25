As we celebrate the 50th anniversary of the moon landing and the effort it took to get there, I read a headline in a newspaper that simply said, “Shadow of a Doubt.” It was actually written by a friend of mine and the headline along with an American flag planted on the moon was very effective.

He made the point that there are actually still folks who think the moon landing was “faked.” The article quoted that some surveys found that the doubters are actually as high as 10 percent of the population. Having had some experience with the space program for the last 30 plus years, I can assure you that it was not faked.

However, from thinking it was filmed out in a remote part of the desert to thinking Walt Disney staged the whole thing, there will always be doubters. There will always be doubters to just about everything – I guess it is folks’ nature to simply not want to believe.

Speaking of doubting and shadows and such. I looked into it, like I like to do and found out exactly what you think I would find out.

“Shadow” in this sense, means a “remnant,” “trace,” or “faint representation.” This leads us to the “shadow” in “shadow of doubt.” So a trace or the least little bit of something, as opposed to something solid as a rock. Therefore, the “shadow” in “shadow of a doubt” is not literally a shadow, like we think of on a wall or a floor.

It is more of the understanding that the “shadow of a doubt” is a tiny little bit of something that seems true might be less than absolutely rock solid true.

So if I say, “Without a shadow of doubt,” or “Beyond a shadow of a doubt,” it’s kind of like a “Double-Dog Dare,” I’m just telling you that it is dead on true.

That and two nickels will get you a dime…

As noted, folks are going to continue to doubt the moon landing, even when we have folks living on other planets. For the record, I do not want to live anywhere else but here.

What about things that really didn’t happen? They are out there also. Vincent van Gogh didn’t really cut his whole ear off. The famous artist only cut the bottom part of his left ear, and no one really knows why he did it. He was depressed and probably needed some attention, so he just cut a little bit of his ear off, not the whole thing.

How about Ben Franklin and electricity? No, he didn’t invent it. Scientists already knew about electricity in 1752, the year of Ben’s kite and key experiment. Ben actually was trying to prove that lightning was a form of electricity, and he was the first to hypothesize this. It gets more complicated, because there is a good chance that Ben didn’t even fly the kite – I won’t get into that… It kind of makes me sad thinking he didn’t fly his own kite.

What about all those witches burned at the stake in Salem? No, that didn’t happened either. There’s records of twenty being executed – 19 by hanging and the other one being crushed by a pile of rocks. Earlier, over in Western Europe and Scandinavia, they did burn folks they thought to be witches – but not the Salem witches.

I love history, my Mama taught history for 42 years – she was probably known to glamorize a few things in the classroom to keep her students interested.

These days, I’m not so worried about what folks want to doubt, but what they want to believe. It seems that if a few people say something is true, even if it is not, folks want to pile on like the rocks on that twentieth Salem witch.

It is mind-blowing what goes on and what folks believe and don’t believe. I believe I do thoroughly enjoy this life and someday my great grandchildren will dance on Mars.

