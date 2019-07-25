Funeral services for Mrs. Jean Corrin Peters of Port St. Joe will be held on Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019 at 11 a.m. ET, at the St. James’ Episcopal Church, 800 Twenty-Second St., Port St. Joe, Florida. Reverend Tommy Dwyer will officiate. Public viewing is being held at the church on Friday, August 2, 2019 from 5-7 p.m. ET. Mrs. Peters, a retired educator, passed on Thursday, July 18, 2019, after a long illness.

Mrs. Peters, originally from East Orange, New Jersey was a 1951 graduate of Fisk University in Nashville, Tennessee. After her marriage to longtime Port St. Joe, Florida resident, now deceased, Mr. Damon P. Peters, Jr., in 1950, they made their home in Port St. Joe.

Mrs. Peters began her career in 1954 at the George Washington High School, as a mathematics and science teacher. This profession was dearest to her heart; however, she also held Fortran actuarial programming positions in corporate insurance in New Jersey and New York City, where the family also resided for some time. Mrs. Peters retired from teaching in 1998. She volunteered her time tutoring children in mathematics until 2013.

Mrs. Peters was a member of the AKA Sorority, Washington DC Chapter of The Girl Friends, Inc., St. James’ Episcopal Church, Daughters of the King, and a volunteer of the Gulf County Library.

Mrs. Peters is survived by her daughters, Darylynn Peters Lewis of Port St. Joe, Florida and Fay Peters Hackney of Atlanta, Georgia; a sister, Peggy Corrin Crawley, of East Orange, New Jersey; a brother, Lawrence Q. Corrin of East Windsor, New Jersey; a brother, William Tolson, of New York City; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Comforter Funeral Home of Port St. Joe is handling the arrangements.

The family requests in lieu of flowers that donations be sent in her memory to the Fisk University, Office of Institutional Advancement, 1000 Seventeenth Avenue North, Nashville, Tennessee 37208-3051.