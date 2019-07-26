The eight vessels were operating outside the regulations set forth by the Vessel Passenger Safety Act, the press release said.

DESTIN — The Coast Guard terminated the voyages of eight charter vessels operating illegally during boardings that took place this year from July 17 to July 22, according to a press release.

The eight vessels were operating outside the regulations set forth by the Vessel Passenger Safety Act, the press release said.

The following violations occurred during boardings of the eight vessels:

not having a valid certificate of inspectionnot having a credentialed mariner in control while operating a small passenger vesselfailure to have a valid stability letterfailure to be enrolled in a drug consortium.

Along with these violations, one operator was found to be boating under the influence and arrested, the press release said.

Law enforcement from Coast Guard Sector Mobile, Coast Guard Station Destin, and the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office participated in the vessel terminations.

Owners and operators of illegal charter vessels can face maximum civil penalties of more than $50,000 for illegal passenger-for-hire operations, the Coast Guard said.