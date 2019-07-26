A Florida water park, Shipwreck, in Panama City Beach was named one the top 3 water parks in U.S. for TripAdvisor's 2019 Travelers' Choice Awards.

PANAMA CITY BEACH — TripAdvisor's 2019 Travelers' Choice Awards named Shipwreck Island Water park and Panama City Beach in the top 3 in their categories.

Shipwreck Island Waterpark, 12201 Hutchison Boulevard, ranked top 3 for Best Water Parks in the U.S. Coming in No. 1 was Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon Water Park in Orlando, followed by Disney’s Blizzard Beach Water Park in Orlando in the No. 2 spot. Panama City Beach ranked No. 3 for top beaches in the U.S. Clearwater Beach in Clearwater was named No. 1 beach, and Ka'anapali Beach, Lahaina, Hawaii, ranked no. 3.

