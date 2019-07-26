Make it illegal to smoke on the beach.

I have asthma and am allergic to smoke, including cigarette smoke.

I have to hold my nose and breathwhile walking through a crowd where someone is smoking. I cannot enjoy places where cigarette smoking is allowed and this brings me to our bit of paradise. I find my nice little spot on the beach, and it never fails that someone smoking sets up next to me.

I politely ask if they would refrain explaining my problem and they inform me that it is a public place; if I do not like it I can move.

Cigarette butts are nasty to walk on, and they are hazardous to our beach life when they come ashore or when they tide takes the butts out to sea.

I am willing to start a petition if that is what it takes for our leaders to take note in this problem.

AnnMarie Corebett, Navarre

Analysis of Mueller

The AP analysis of the Mueller hearings was erroneous.

In the first place, the stumbling witness was clearly unfamiliar with the report he signed. This leaves the clear impression that the avowed Democrat and Clinton supporter Weissman and his partisan cohorts actually wrote the report. Secondly, by refusing to answer why he did not indict all the key witnesses who lied to him or to the FBI, Mueller tipped his hand and showed that his investigation was far from fair and even handed. Finally, the hapless special counsel could not defend why he chose to “not exonerate” the president on the obstruction charge.

The latter is perhaps the most telling result of the hearing. As one Republican argued brilliantly and without a response, the investigation failed the test of fairness. “Not exonerating” is not an option in the findings of a special counsel. The subject of his investigation should have found the president “guilty” of obstruction or presumed “innocent” under applicable laws and procedures.

Philip A. Dur, Destin