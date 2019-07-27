A Kemp's ridley will be released on Tuesday, July 30 on 11:30 a.m. at St. George Island State Park. On Wednesday, Dottie, a loggerhead, will be released from Beach Access 6 at South Walton Lakeshore Drive at Inlet Beach.

APALACHICOLA — Gulf World Marine Institute is releasing two sea turtles into the Gulf of Mexico next week.

On July 30 at 11:30 a.m., staff members will release the last remaining cold-stunned Kemp’s ridley sea turtle at St. George Island State Park in Franklin County. The release will be held at the first public pavilion in the park.

The turtle was first brought to the facility back in November of 2018 when the institute received over 50 sea turtles from New England Aquarium. The turtles were flown by private plane from Quincy, Massachusetts to Panama City Beach, where they were immediately transported to GWMI for continued rehabilitation. Due to the large number of stranded turtles in New England, the New England Aquarium reached out to other members of the stranding network for assistance.

On July 31 at 9 a.m., Gulf World will release Dottie, a loggerhead sea turtle, from Beach Access 6 at South Walton Lakeshore Drive, Inlet Beach.

Dottie was rescued from the M.B. Miller County Pier on July 10 after an accidental hooking in the flipper. Pier staff safely secured the sea turtle until GWMI staff could arrive. Upon arrival, the staff soon confirmed that Dottie was the same animal that had been observed many times since late May at the pier.

Pier staff, in partnership with the Panama City Beach Turtle Watch, had monitored Dottie for several weeks, often with various amounts of gear visible on the animal’s body. After being brought to GWMI for a veterinary exam, including radiographs, it was found that Dottie only had one hook in her flipper. The gear was removed, and Dottie began eating and swimming well.

Both turtles have been medically cleared by GWMI veterinary staff and cleared for release by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

The public is invited to attend the releases.