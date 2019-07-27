HOMECOMINGS

Goldenrod Baptist Church, 503 Goldenrod Ave., North Gadsden: 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Aug. 4; featuring Exodus

Tabor Church of God, Tabor Road, Gadsden: 11 a.m. Sunday; featuring The Believers; Bro. George Lankford

SINGINGS

Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church, 7400 Tabor Road, Gadsden: 10:30 a.m. Aug. 4, all-day singing, Kyla Rowland and Deliverance

REVIVALS

Carnes Chapel FCM Church, U.S. Highway 278 west of Attalla, 7 p.m. Aug. 5-8, Bro. Blake Lightsey

Gospel Truth Lighthouse Church, 2315 Hill Ave., Gadsden: 6:30 p.m. Sunday, 7:30 p.m. Monday through Wednesday, with Dr. W.V. Grant

Grace Baptist Church, 1403 Malone St., Gadsden: 10 a.m., 11 a.m., 6 p.m. Aug. 4, 7 p.m. Aug. 5-9, with evangelist Earl Ankrom

Goldenrod Baptist Church, 503 Goldenrod Ave., North Gadsden: 6:45 p.m. prayer room, 7 p.m. service, Aug. 5-9; evangelist Bro. Clint Davison, pastor Bro. Gary Hare

Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church, 7400 Tabor Road, Gadsden: 7 p.m. Monday through Wednesday; evangelist Deon Black, pastor the Rev. Daniel Boutwell

MISCELLANEOUS

Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church, 113 Coosa St., Gadsden: 10:15 a.m. Sunday; annual Women’s Day; guest speaker is Sis. Linda Burton, first vice president of the Alabama Baptist State Women’s Auxilary and member of Mt. Zion Baptist Church in Sylacauga, where her husband, the Rev. Kendell Burton, is pastor

Etowah Baptist Missions Center, 215 Wall St., Gadsden; 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday and 9 a.m. Wednesday, annual school supply distribution to families with need; candidates must be interviewed and provide financial and ID documents; 256-549-2980

First United Methodist of Gadsden, 115 S. Fifth St., Gadsden: Monday-Thursday, annual Gift to Gadsden classes; register online at https://bit.ly/2KVZymp; view a list of classes at https://bit.ly/3089ZXt

New Canaan Baptist Church, 1203 Stroud Ave., East Gadsden; 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Aug. 4; 150 backpacks full of school supplies will be given away; food; praise dancers and steppers; guest speaker, Ali Smith, head football coach at Gadsden City High School; the Rev. Edward Jones, pastor

The Tabernacle, 1301 S. 11th St.: 5 p.m. Mondays, Bro. Don Arnold, Thrive Class; 256-543-9317

Union #3 Baptist Church, 8765 Centre Road, Gadsden: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday; free food, haircuts, school supplies, backpacks, fingerprints, dental education and Yellow Dot

West End Baptist Church, 312 Henderson St., Walnut Park, Gadsden: Accepting donations of gently-worn clothing, shoes, household items, small appliances and non-perishable food items for our Community Outreach; call 256-393-2727 for drop-off or pick-up

Abundant Life Center, 323 S. 12th St., Gadsden: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 3, Back-to-School Bash; refreshments, inflatables and a dunking booth; school supply giveaway

The deadline is noon Tuesday to submit special services articles for publication in Saturday’s Worship section. Send announcements to news@gadsdentimes.com with Worship Guide in the subject line or mail to The Gadsden Times, Worship Guide News, P.O. Box 188, Gadsden, AL, 35902, or 401 Locust St.