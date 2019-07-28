Several Northeast and North Central Alabama students were named to the Spring 2019 Dean’s List at Samford University.

To qualify for the list, a student must have earned a minimum 3.5 grade point average out of a possible 4.0 while attempting at least 12 credit hours of coursework.

ALBERTVILLE: Madeleine Mitchell, Anna Mason, Claire Hammer, Nicholas DePrima, Joy Webb

ASHVILLE: Katherine Peaspanen, Breanna Rooks, Corey Young

BOAZ: Jacee Hubbard, Morgan Smith

CENTRE: Regan Maples

CROSSVILLE: Brady Williams, Erica Williams

FORT PAYNE: Jessica Cagle

FYFFE: Danielle Gant, Anthony Mountain

GADSDEN: Olivia Chambers, Madison Merkel

GUNTERSVILLE: Riley Morrow

PIEDMONT: Ally Ponder

RAINBOW CITY: Moano Gnagna-waka

STEELE: Jennifer Cone

SYLVANIA: Hannah Atchley

Tyler Stewart of Attalla has completed IMPACT new student orientation and enrolled at Troy University for the Fall 2019 semester at the Troy Campus.

The semester begins Aug. 14.