The victim was a passenger in a pickup truck that collided with a concrete rail.

MARIANNA — A man was killed on Saturday following a traffic crash.

According to a press release from the Florida Highway Patrol, at around 11:20 p.m. on Saturday, Blounstown's Shatashia Monique Deveaux, who is 17, was traveling westbound on U.S. Highway 90 in her 2004 Chevy pickup truck with passengers and Marianna residents Rontavious Hughes, 16, and Rontarrious Hughes, 40.

For unknown reasons the vehicle crossed the eastbound lanes to the south shoulder and collided with a concrete rail.

The incident occurred roughly 50 feet east of Madison Street in Marianna.

Deveaux and Rontavious Hughes were taken to Jackson Hospital with minor injuries, the release said. Rontarrious Hughes, who wasn't wearing a seat belt, suffered fatal injuries.

Alcohol wasn't a factor, FHP said, but other charges may be pending.