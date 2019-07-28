The Santa Rosa Golf & Beach Resort plans to open a new short-game course in September. Construction is complete and club officials are ecstatic.

SANTA ROSA BEACH — Whether you've landed in the rough, sunk deep into a bunker or made it on the green, a Walton golf club hopes to help its members master their game.

Set to officially open on Sept. 6 is a new short-game area at the Santa Rosa Golf & Beach Club.

The acre addition includes a condensed fairway, two full-sized bunkers and a 6,200-square-foot green.

"There is a ton of excitement amongst our members for when that opens," said Membership and Marketing Director Sarah Brazwell, who added that the course was the perfect spot for players of any skill level to practice their game.

Designed by architect Bill Bergin, who she said was named within the top ten most innovative people in golf by Golf Magazine, the short-game area will only be available to club members.

Carter Murchison, director of golf, said the addition makes a national statement.

"Whatever the total number of golf clubs are in this country, very few have a legitimate short-game area," Murchison said. "Humbly, I would say that the one that we're creating here is better than anything I've seen since I've been up here for seven years in this immediate area."

Looking ahead to 2021, the club also plans to tackle a more than $3.3 million renovation to its golf course. During construction, which is expected to take 6-8 months, the short-game area will play a crucial role in keeping members entertained while the course is closed.

General Manager Michael Bickett said that players can expect for the upcoming improvement to favor certain aspects of the short-game area.

"(The short-game area) definitely allows us to show new grasses that we don't currently have on our golf course," Bickett said. "It also allows us to practice some agronomical design features ... that'll help us make the renovations even better."

According to Brazwell, the course was ranked No. 1 in recent years by Visit South Walton voters.

With the club's newest addition and the upcoming upgrades, she hoped members and guests would stay tuned for what the Santa Rosa Golf & Beach Club has to offer.

"The renovations adds a lot of excitement not only for our members, but for the community that is looking for that type of membership and golf experience," she said.