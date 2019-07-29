DEFUNIAK SPRINGS — Emergency repairs have warranted a partial road closure.

According to a Walton County press release, Bob Sikes Road will be closed between Woodyard Road and the Interstate 10 overpass starting at 8 a.m. Tuesday.

Repairs to a cross drain in the area are expected to be complete sometime Tuesday afternoon, at which time the road will be reopened.

"The public is encouraged to use caution while traveling in this area and seek alternative routes during the time of the closure," the release said.

For more information, contact Walton County Public Works at 892-8108.